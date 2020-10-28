Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $809,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $5,001,154.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,800,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,445 shares of company stock valued at $66,106,786 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

