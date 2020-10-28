Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $5.27 Billion Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF makes up 3.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,266,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 288.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66.

