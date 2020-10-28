Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,007,000 after buying an additional 926,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after buying an additional 546,661 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,350,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after buying an additional 357,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 431,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after buying an additional 244,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14.

