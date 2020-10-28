Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $789,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71.

