Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $1,191,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $243,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $204,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 53.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $179.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.