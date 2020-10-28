Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 50,324 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,324 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,457,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.