Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $286.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

Several research firms recently commented on NWPX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

