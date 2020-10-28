Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

NWBI opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,100 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,490,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 813,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 557,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 558,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

