Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

