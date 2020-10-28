Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

OSB stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norbord has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.86, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.76 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norbord will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Norbord by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

