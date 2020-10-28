Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.78. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 40,057 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nomad Foods by 1,383.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 336,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 111,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.