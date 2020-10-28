NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.42.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. NMI has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 4,055.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 699,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 682,625 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 603,241 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

