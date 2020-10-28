NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.42.
Shares of NMIH opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. NMI has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 4,055.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 699,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 682,625 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 603,241 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
