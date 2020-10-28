NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.2% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01. The stock has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.