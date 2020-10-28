Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 195392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.17%.

NJDCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

