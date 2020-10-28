Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Up 10,000.0% in October

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 10,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

EFRTF stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 72 properties comprising approximately 4.0 million square feet of rentable area.

