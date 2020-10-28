Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Nexa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nexa Resources’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $336.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.61 million.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

NEXA stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $791.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nexa Resources by 245.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Nexa Resources by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Nexa Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

