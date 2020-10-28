Newton Coin Project Market Cap Reaches $28,509.98 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex and TradeOgre. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $28,509.98 and approximately $20.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,781,546 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, BiteBTC, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.