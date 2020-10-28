Newmont Goldcorp Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 63,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,763 shares of company stock worth $2,601,638 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

