NEWMONT GOLD-TS (NGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.96 per share for the quarter.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.18 billion.

NGT stock opened at C$81.15 on Wednesday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 1-year low of C$44.00 and a 1-year high of C$96.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$83.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$125.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

