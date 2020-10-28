NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 542 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

