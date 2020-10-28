NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 41,206 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,206 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 531,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 574.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 153.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

