NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 4,087 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Dover makes up about 1.1% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 122.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after buying an additional 281,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after buying an additional 227,829 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Dover by 326.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 358.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 177,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 1,520.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 172,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 161,618 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

