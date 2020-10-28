NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 145.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 25.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after purchasing an additional 663,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in nLIGHT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 54,994 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 16.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 109,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $302,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,054 shares of company stock worth $865,189 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $880.11 million, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.53. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $52.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

