NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 70,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.