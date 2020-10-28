NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.08.

