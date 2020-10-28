NewFocus Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,944,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198,936 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,016,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,324 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,682.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,555,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,465,000 after purchasing an additional 972,646 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

