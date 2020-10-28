NewFocus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,210 Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVCR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 45.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 93.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 4.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,346,000 after buying an additional 73,981 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novocure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

NVCR opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.92 and a beta of 1.41. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $140.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $5,253,138.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,661,901. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

