NewFocus Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,008 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,426,000 after purchasing an additional 416,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 45,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

STLD opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

