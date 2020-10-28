NewFocus Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,556 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average is $144.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

