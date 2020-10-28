NewFocus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

