NewFocus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $149.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.15 and its 200 day moving average is $149.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

