NewFocus Financial Group LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 93,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 52,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. 140166 downgraded D.R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised D.R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

DHI stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

