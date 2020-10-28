NewFocus Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,666 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 36,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

