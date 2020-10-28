NewFocus Financial Group LLC Invests $1.67 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in AbbVie by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 498,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in AbbVie by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.