NewFocus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $213.46 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $227.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average of $194.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

