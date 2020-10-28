NewFocus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,682 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

