NewFocus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

NYSE:CMI opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $231.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.71 and its 200-day moving average is $186.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

