NewFocus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 414.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

