NewFocus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

