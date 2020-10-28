NewFocus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

