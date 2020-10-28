NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 3.0% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

Shares of CTAS opened at $324.01 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $358.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.