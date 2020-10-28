NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 62,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.