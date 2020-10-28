NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,770,000 after acquiring an additional 439,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 81,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,186,000 after acquiring an additional 756,410 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,255,000 after acquiring an additional 97,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.85.

VRSK opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average is $173.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

