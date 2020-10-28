NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $310.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

