NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 47,039 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 9,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.