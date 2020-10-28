NewFocus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

