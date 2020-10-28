NewFocus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $138,327,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $119,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,982,000 after buying an additional 746,425 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 23,884.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 749,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,838,000 after buying an additional 746,161 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 95.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,929,000 after buying an additional 295,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Shares of SRE opened at $130.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.95. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

