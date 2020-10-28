NewFocus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $359.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $387.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 597,770 shares of company stock worth $210,859,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

