NewFocus Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.8% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $129.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

