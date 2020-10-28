NewFocus Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 1,218.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Garmin by 1,581.1% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.10. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,721.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

